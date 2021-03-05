La Guardia Civil investiga un presunto abuso sexual grupal a una menor en l'Horta (Valencia)

VALÈNCIAActualizado:
Efectivos de la Guardia Civil de Alfafar (Valencia) están investigando un presunto abuso sexual grupal a una menor de 14 años en un municipio de l'Horta.
Según han confirmado fuentes policiales, fue la menor la que presentó una denuncia contra un grupo de tres amigos, también menores de edad, que le habrían realizado tocamientos no consentidos en el domicilio de uno de ellos ubicado en el municipio valenciano.
Como consecuencia, la Guardia Civil ha abierto una investigación para esclarecer los hechos. De ser detenidos, los jóvenes pasarían a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores al no haber cumplido todavía los 18 años.
La menor, tal y como ha adelantado Levante-EMV, relató a los agentes que cinco chicos habían abusado sexualmente de ella en la vivienda de uno de ellos aprovechándose de la superioridad y del estado en que se encontraba la víctima.
