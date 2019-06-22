La Guardia Civil registra una vivienda de los líderes de Resistencia Galega

La Guardia Civil ha registrado en la localidad pontevedresa de Fornelos de Montes, situada al noreste de Vigo, la vivienda donde permanecieron escondidos durante años los líderes de Resistencia Galega detenidos el sábado 15 tras mantenerse en la clandestinidad desde 2006.
Fuentes cercanas a la investigación han confirmado a Efe que en el registro se encuentran tanto Antón García Matos, conocido como Toninho, como Asunción Losada Camba, ambos en prisión provisional en el centro penitenciario de A Lama por orden del juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón.
García Castellón acordó el ingreso en prisión de los dos detenidos, así como de dos colaboradores, a petición de la Fiscalía, por un delito de integración en organización terrorista.
Resistencia Galega, declarada organización terrorista en 2014 por el Tribunal Supremo, nació como heredero del Exército Guerrilheiro do Povo Galego Ceive en 2005 con la publicación de un manifiesto fundacional en internet.
Desde entonces ha protagonizado alrededor de sesenta acciones violentas, muchas con explosivos de fabricación casera, contra partidos políticos, instituciones, entidades bancarias y empresas, sin causar víctimas mortales.
Su último atentado, en la madrugada del 1 de octubre de 2014, destruyó parcialmente la Casa Consistorial del municipio lucense de Baralla con una violenta explosión que llegó a provocar daños materiales en los edificios colindantes.
En los últimos años fueron desarticulados varios comandos de la organización y se dieron golpes contra su entramado operativo de apoyo, pero García Matos y Losada Camba seguían libres y los investigadores eran conscientes de que, con ellos, Resistencia Galega mantenía los conocimientos técnicos y la experiencia para confeccionar explosivos.
Desde 2007 han sido detenidas al menos cuarenta personas vinculadas a la organización terrorista gallega. La última operación tuvo lugar el 21 de junio de 2017, cuando la Guardia Civil detuvo en varias localidades gallegas a tres personas que dirigían un entramado de enaltecimiento y justificación de los actos de la organización.
