Crisis migratoria La Guardia Costera italiana inmoviliza el Open Arms por "anomalías graves"

Dichas anomalías implican "el inmediato cierre administrativo" del barco, a la espera al menos de que se subsanen "las irregularidades técnicas y operativas" detectadas durante la inspección.

Imagen del buque humanitario | Reuters

La Guardia Costera italiana ha informado de que los exámenes realizados al Open Arms en el puerto siciliano de Porto Empedocle han detectado "anomalías graves" que justifican la inmovilización "inmediata" del barco, sobre el que también pesa una orden de secuestro dictada por la Fiscalía.

Efectivos de la Guardia Costera han inspeccionado este jueves el buque, que el martes pudo atracar en Lampedusa gracias a una medida de urgencia del fiscal y en contra del criterio del ministro del Interior, Matteo Salvini, que impide cualquier desembarco de migrantes y refugiados rescatados por ONG.

Las anomalías son "relativas a la seguridad de la navegación"

Los análisis realizados en las últimas horas habrían detectado "una serie de anomalías graves relativas a la seguridad de la navegación, al respeto de la normativa en materia de protección del ámbito marino y al entrenamiento y familiaridad de la tripulación con los procedimientos de emergencia", según la Guardia Costera.

Dichas anomalías implican "el inmediato cierre administrativo" del barco, a la espera al menos de que se subsanen "las irregularidades técnicas y operativas" detectadas durante la inspección, reza el comunicado.

El fiscal de Agrigento, Luigi Patronaggio, también ha solicitado este jueves al juez de instrucción de esta ciudad siciliana que confirme el secuestro preventivo del Open Arms, que desde la víspera se encuentra en Porto Empedocle tras desembarcar el martes en Lampedusa a los 83 migrantes que tenía a bordo.

