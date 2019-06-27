Público
Catalunya La Guardia Urbana de Barcelona incorpora a la primera agente negra

Barbara Coffi, hija de un matrimonio originario de Guinea Ecuatorial que viven en Barcelona desde hace 50 años, ha celebrado que en la policía local "se vea la realidad de la ciudad, que es muy diversa y variada".

Las nuevas agentes de la Guardia Urbana en el Saló de Cent del ayuntamiento. / AYUNTAMIENTO DE BARCELONA

La primera mujer negra que ha ingresado como agente de la Guardia Urbana de Barcelona, Barbara Coffi, ha expresado este jueves un satisfacción, se ha mostrado "orgullosa" y ha celebrado que en la policía local "se vea la realidad de la ciudad, que es muy diversa y variada".

Coffi, hija de un matrimonio originario de Guinea Ecuatorial que viven en Barcelona desde hace 50 años, es una de los 139 agentes de la Guardia Urbana de Barcelona que han finalizado el curso en el Instituto de Seguridad Pública de Cataluña y a los que hoy la alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, les ha dado la bienvenida.

De los 139 nuevos agentes de la 91ª promoción, 30 son mujeres, y entre ellas, la primera negra que viste el uniforme de la Guardia Urbana de Barcelona en sus más de 150 años de historia. "Me siento una más del grupo de compañeros y compañeras", ha dicho Coffi, que nació en Barcelona, a los periodistas.

Ada Colau ha celebrado que las mujeres representen el 22% de la nueva promoción, teniendo en cuenta que sólo un 10% del total de la plantilla de la Guardia Urbana son mujeres. "La presencia de mujeres está muy lejos de la representación que tienen en la sociedad", según la alcaldesa, que ha pedido a los nuevos agentes que trabajen con "rigor, profesionalidad, humanidad y empatía".

