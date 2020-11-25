Estás leyendo: "Guerra a la desinformación": 'Público' participa en el debate sobre el papel del gobierno en su vigilancia

El viernes 27 de noviembre a las 11:30 horas 'Maldita.es' realizará en directo un debate entorno a la orden ministerial sobre desinformación aprobada por el gobierno, en el que participará la directora de 'Público', Virginia P. Alonso.

Cartel del debate: 'Guerra a la desinformación ¿Quién decide lo que es falso?'. Maldita.es

Un texto que ha levantado una enorme polémica al proponer la creación de una comisión gubernamental sobre desinformación, que la oposición califica como "Ministerio de la Verdad".

La directora de Público, Virginia P. Alonso, participa este viernes en el debate junto al director general de Seguridad Nacional, Miguel Ángel Ballesteros, Eduardo Madina, José María Blanco Navarro, Elsa González, Ramón Salaverría, José Manuel Pérez Tornero y Carlos Hernández-Echevarría. 

Organizado junto a Reporteros sin Fronteras (RSF), la Asociación de Periodistas de Investigación (API) y la Plataforma por la Libertad de Información (PDLI).

