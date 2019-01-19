Público
La guerra del taxi Decenas de vehículos VTC cortan la Diagonal de Barcelona tras denunciar varias agresiones por parte de los taxistas

La patronal de las VTC, Unauto, calcula que unos 50 vehículos de alquiler con conductor han sufrido daños durante las protestas de taxistas convocadas en la capital catalana

Dos taxistas se encaran durante la asamblea que han celebrado este sábado en Barcelona. (TONI ALBIR | EFE)

La patronal de las VTC, Unauto, estima que unos 50 vehículos de alquiler con conductor han sufrido daños durante las protestas de taxistas convocadas desde ayer en Barcelona en contra del decreto del Govern.

Fuentes de la patronal Unauto, que representa a buena parte de estas empresas, han asegurado que todavía están recabando datos sobre el estado de los conductores que sufrieron esos ataques, aunque estas fuentes han recordado a un conductor de un VTC sufrió ayer, viernes, un ataque de ansiedad y tuvo que recibir atención médica. 

Según informa El Periódico de Catalunya, decenas de vehículos VTC han cortado varios carriles de la avenida de la Diagonal en la zona de la plaza de Francesc Macià para protestar por las agresiones a algunos conductores por parte de taxistas.

"La cesión al chantaje por parte del conseller de Territorio de la Generalitat, Damià Calvet, que ha estado alimentando las pretensiones descabelladas del taxi, ha propiciado los disturbios vividos ayer y ha dejado claro al sector del taxi que puede conseguir su objetivo de eliminar la competencia mediante el uso de las amenazas y la violencia", ha asegurado hoy Unauto en un comunicado.

