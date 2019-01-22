Cristiano Ronaldo y Xabi Alonso, exjugadores del Real Madrid, se encuentran este martes en la Audiencia Provincial donde prestarán declaración en sendos juicios por delito fiscal.
El jugador portugués, actualmente en las filas de la Juventus de Turín, acudió al tribunal a las diez menos veinticinco de la mano de su pareja y subió las escaleras entre una gran expectación, después de firmar varios autógrafos. Está previsto que Ronaldo se declare culpable de cuatro delitos fiscales y, tras la lectura de los hechos, firme el acuerdo de conformidad.
Será condenado a dos años de prisión y al pago 18,8 millones de euros en virtud del pacto al que llegó con la Fiscalía y con Hacienda, por el que reconoció haber cometido cuatro delitos fiscales entre 2011 y 2014.
Por lo que respecta a Xabi Alonso, ya retirado, llegó a las nueve y diez de la mañana para sentarse en el banquillo de los acusados y defender su inocencia. Alonso no ha llegado a ningún acuerdo con la Fiscalía, que solicita cinco años de prisión por la comisión de tres delitos contra la Hacienda Pública durante los ejercicios fiscales entre 2010 y 2012.
El representante del Ministerio Público reclama la misma pena para el asesor fiscal Ivan Zaldúa Azcuenaga y para el administrador de la sociedad Kardazli Comercio Serviciosos de Consultoría e Investimentos LDA., Ignasi Maestre Casanova.
A cada uno de ellos, además, les exige el pago de una multa de 4 millones de euros y en concepto de responsabilidad civil les pide el abono de forma conjunta y solidaria de 2.032.845 euros a la Agencia Tributaria, esto es, la cantidad total del perjuicio económico que provocó a la Administración Tributaria, más los intereses generados.
Ninguno de los dos acusados ha hecho declaraciones a los numerosos medios de comunicación nacionales e internacionales que les esperaban.
