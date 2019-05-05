Hallado el cadáver de una mujer en Parla en un posible caso de violencia machista

La Policía ha hallado en una vivienda de la localidad madrileña de Parla el cadáver de una mujer que presentaba signos de violencia y que, según los primeros indicios, podría haber sido víctima de un caso de violencia machista.
Según han indicado a Efe fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de Policía, los agentes de la Comisaría de Parla recibieron el aviso de la desaparición de la mujer, nacida en 1972, ya que hacía algunos días que sus allegados no sabían nada de ella.
Tras comprobar que la víctima había denunciado episodios de violencia machista, los investigadores trataron el caso como una desaparición inquietante e inmediatamente comenzaron las pesquisas.
Después de no localizarla en los lugares que habitualmente frecuentaba, a las once de la noche de ayer los agentes decidieron entrar en el domicilio, ubicado en la calle Reyes Católicos de la localidad.
Allí encontraron el cuerpo de la mujer con signos de violencia, aunque de momento no ha trascendido si corresponden a golpes o al uso de algún tipo de arma.
En espera de que avancen las pesquisas, los primeros indicios apuntan a que se trata de una muerte por violencia machista, según han indicado a Efe otras fuentes de la investigación.
