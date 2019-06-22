Hallan el cadáver de una cría de ballena en la escollera del puerto de Gandía

Efectivos de la Guardia Civil y de la Policía Local de Gandia han hallado una cría de ballena sin vida varada en la escollera del puerto de la ciudad.
Un ciudadano ha dado la voz de alarma al hallar el animal varado en el entorno del puerto de la capital de la Safor, y al lugar se han trasladado efectivos tanto de la Policía Local como de la Guardia Civil, han informado a Europa Press fuentes del cuerpo de policía.
Desde la Policía Local se ha activado el protocolo y se ha avisado a la Autoridad Portuaria y organismos competentes para proceder a su retirada.
Se da la circunstancia de que la Policía Local ha hallado este mismo sábado a un pastor alemán en la zona de la playa y otros tres gatitos abandonados: "Menos dragones, nos hacemos cargo de todo", han tuiteado.
