Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Inmigración Hallan el cadáver del bebé desaparecido de la patera que llegó a Gran Canaria

Otra mujer también murió ahogada en el desembarco y su cuerpo fue encontrado este jueves flotando mar adentro.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Dos submarinistas de la Guardia Civil se preparan para sumergirse y continuar con la búsqueda de los inmigrantes desaparecidos en el mar tras desembarcar de una patera en el sur de Gran Canaria. /EFE

Dos submarinistas de la Guardia Civil se preparan para sumergirse y continuar con la búsqueda de los inmigrantes desaparecidos en el mar tras desembarcar de una patera en el sur de Gran Canaria. /EFE

Una moto acuática ha encontrado en el mar el cadáver del bebé que desapareció cuando sus padres desembarcaban de una patera la madrugada de este jueves en la costa de la localidad de Arguineguín, en el sur de Gran Canaria.

Según ha informado el 112, el cuerpo ha sido hallado en torno a las 14.05 horas en las cercanías del Lago Taurito, a unos diez kilómetros al noroeste del punto donde llegó la barquilla.

Los buzos de la Guardia Civil, que han estado toda la mañana revisando la playa de callaos donde se perdió de vista al bebé, se dirigen en este momento para el lugar para hacerse cargo del cuerpo. La patera llegó a la playa de Las Marañuelas pasada la medianoche del miércoles al jueves, con 27 personas a bordo.

Mientras descendían en una zona de piedras, con oleaje, una mujer se dio cuenta de que el bebé que llevaba atado a la espalda con un pañuelo se había caído al mar, según han relatado varios de los inmigrantes a los vecinos que los atendieron en primera instancia.

Al parecer, el padre del bebé se tiró a buscarlo y también se le perdió de vista. En estos momentos sigue desaparecido.

Otra mujer también murió ahogada en el desembarco y su cuerpo fue encontrado ayer por Salvamento Marítimo flotando mar adentro a unas dos millas (3,7 kilómetros) de la playa de Las Marañuelas.

Desde ayer, efectivos de Salvamento Marítimo, la Guardia Civil, la Cruz Roja, Protección Civil y el Gobierno de Canaria rastrean el litoral de Mogán por tierra, mar y aire en busca de los desaparecidos.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad