El cadáver de Manuel Tundidor Cabral, el universitario español desaparecido el pasado viernes en un río de la Amazonía ecuatoriana, fue hallado este martes en el sector de Misahuallí, informaron fuentes policiales.
El joven fue visto por última vez mientras se bañaba en el río Jatunyacu, de la parroquia Tálag, en la región amazónica de Ecuador. Desde entonces, una veintena de rescatistas del Cuerpo de Bomberos de Tena, Policía Nacional y Cruz Roja han trabajado en su búsqueda.
Tundidor viajaba junto a otros cinco españoles hacia la localidad turística de Laguna Azul y sin ningún guía turístico. Él y otro amigo decidieron cruzar el río nadando, mientras que sus compañeros prefirieron quedarse en la orilla, según sus propios testimonios.
El río Jatunyacu está clasificado con un nivel de riesgo número cuatro, lo que significa que para navegarlo hay que hacerlo con ciertas seguridades, ha apuntado Alvarado. No obstante, hay tramos del río que sí son aptos para bañarse.
El cuerpo fue visibilizado desde el helicóptero de la Policía y están a la espera de que llegue criminalística y la Fiscalía para la identificación definitiva y el levantamiento del cadáver, confirmó a Efe el coronel Fausto Buenaño, comandante de Policía de la subzona Napo 15.
