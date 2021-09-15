Hallan un cadáver que podría ser del hombre que mató a su hijo en Barcelona

barcelonaActualizado:
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han encontrado en una zona boscosa cercana a la carretera C-31, entre la capital catalana y El Prat de Llobregat (Barcelona) un cadáver que podría ser el del hombre que el pasado 24 de agosto asesinó presuntamente a su hijo en un hotel de Barcelona, según han informado fuentes de la policía catalana.
El hombre estaba desaparecido desde que el pasado mes de agosto fue hallado en el interior de una habitación de un hotel de la calle Paralelo de Barcelona el cadáver de su hijo de dos años, al que asesinó para vengarse de la madre, a la que antes había enviado mensajes avisándola de que "se arrepentiría".
El cuerpo ha sido localizado sin documentación, después de que hace unos días los investigadores encontraran el pasaporte de Ezequiel Álvarez.
La última vez que se vio al presunto parricida con vida fue en el Aeropuerto Josep Tarradellas Barcelona - El Prat, lugar cercano a donde se ha encontrado el cuerpo. Allí se desplazó en taxi y las cámaras de seguridad lo cazaron dando media vuelta y abandonando la terminal.
(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)
