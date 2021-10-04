Estás leyendo: Hallan dos cadáveres al oeste de la isla de la Cabrera

Salvamento Marítimo había comunicado el avistamiento por parte de un velero de una cifra aproximada de 17 cuerpos sin vida, pero sólo han encontrado nueve chalecos salvavidas flotando en el mar.

Efectivos de Salvamento Marítimo y del Servicio Marítimo de la Guardia Civil rescatan esta pasada madrugada a 48 migrantes en la costa de Motril (Granada). Miguel Paquet / EFE

Palma de Mallorca

Salvamento Marítimo ha localizado dos cuerpos sin vida en el mar al oeste de Cabrera, según ha informado la Delegación del Gobierno en Baleares. Otras tres personas han sido rescatadas con vida.  En la embarcación viajaban 14 personas, según ha podido confirmar La Vanguardia.

La Delegación del Gobierno ha explicado que un yate presente en la zona ha recuperado dos cuerpos y se está procediendo por parte de Salvamento Marítimo y Guardia Civil a buscar al resto de personas.

Por lo visto, el yate ha avisado del hallazgo de los cadáveres, pero al movilizarse Salvamento Marítimo y Guardia Civil sólo han encontrado nueve chalecos salvavidas flotando en el mar. Ahora mismo, están realizando batidas de búsqueda por la zona para hallar a quienes portaban esos chalecos.

En un primer momento, Salvamento Marítimo había comunicado el avistamiento por parte de un velero de una cifra aproximada de 17 cuerpos sin vida. Más tarde, Delegación del Gobierno ha confirmado que han sido dos los cuerpos localizados y tres las personas rescatadas con vida. Estos tres individuos han sido trasladados en helicóptero hasta el aeropuerto de Son Sant Joan, donde han sido atendidos por el 061.

En las últimas semanas han llegado a Cabrera, las costas del sur de Mallorca, Formentera e Ibiza cientos de migrantes irregulares en decenas de pateras procedentes de Argelia.

