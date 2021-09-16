Estás leyendo: Hallan el cuerpo de una mujer asesinada en A Coruña y la Policía busca a su pareja, supuesto autor del crimen machista

Hallan el cuerpo de una mujer asesinada en A Coruña y la Policía busca a su pareja, supuesto autor del crimen machista

El hombre tenía antecedentes de violencia de género con otras dos mujeres. Por el momento, no hay detenidos.

Una mujer sostiene una pancarta en una concentración para exigir un Pacto de Estado Contra la Violencia de Género.
Una mujer sostiene una pancarta en una concentración para exigir un Pacto de Estado Contra la Violencia de Género. Alejandro Martínez Vélez / Europa Press

a coruña

Actualizado:

Una mujer de 52 años ha sido asesinada a puñaladas en su domicilio de A Coruña y la Policía Nacional busca a su pareja, un varón de 48 años, como supuesto autor del crimen machista, según fuentes de la investigación. El hombre tiene antecedentes por violencia de género a otras dos mujeres, aunque ninguno por homicidio, según fuentes de la investigación.

Sobre las 2.00 horas de este jueves un hombre llamó al 091 para alertar de que había encontrado a su madre sin vida en una habitación de su vivienda. El alertante apuntó a la pareja de su madre como autor del crimen aunque no constan denuncias previas. 

Agentes de la brigada provincial de la Policía Judicial se personaron en el lugar de los hechos y activaron un dispositivo de búsqueda para localizar al supuesto homicida al entender que hay "indicios" de que se trate de un delito de violencia de género, confirman fuentes del cuerpo. Por el momento, no hay detenidos.

Si se confirma la naturaleza machista del asesinato de la mujer apuñalada en su domicilio de A Coruña sería la víctima 35 de violencia de género de este año, la primera en Galicia, y elevaría a 1.113 las mujeres asesinadas por sus parejas o exparejas desde enero de 2003.

El 016 atiende a todas las víctimas de violencia machista las 24 horas del día y en 52 idiomas diferentes, al igual que el correo 016-online@igualdad.gob.es. También se presta atención mediante WhatsApp a través del número 600000016 y los menores pueden dirigirse al teléfono de la Fundación ANAR en el 900 20 20 10.

