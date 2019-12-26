Hallan muerto a un concejal socialista de una localidad de València

El concejal del Ayuntamiento de Villargordo del Cabriel Juan Carlos Martínez ha sido hallado muerto este jueves en el término municipal de la localidad. Según ha podido saber Europa Press, la Guardia Civil investiga las causas del fallecimiento de este edil, aunque la principal hipótesis apunta a un suicidio.
Se da la circunstancia de que hasta la semana pasada, Martínez formaba parte del grupo socialista y del equipo de gobierno -de Somos Villargordo y PSPV-PSOE, que al inicio de la legislatura tenían dos concejales cada uno frente a los tres del PP, y que quedó en minoría tras irse la otra concejala socialista al grupo mixto hace unas semanas-.
La semana pasada, Martínez presentó una moción de censura contra la actual alcaldesa, de Somos Villargordo. El edil presentó la moción junto a los tres ediles del PP, lo que provocó su expulsión del grupo por parte de la dirección socialista local y comarcal.
