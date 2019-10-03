Público
Hallan a una mujer y un hombre fallecidos en una vivienda de Tenerife

Todavía no se ha ofrecido una confirmación oficial de la causa de las muertes ni ha sido posible facilitar más datos.

Imagen de unos agentes de la Guardia Civil en el aeropuerto de Madrid-Barajas. EFE

Los cadáveres de un hombre y una mujer han sido localizados esta tarde en el interior de una vivienda del municipio de Tegueste en la isla de Tenerife, informaron a EFE fuentes de la Guardia Civil.

El hallazgo se ha producido en la tarde de este jueves. Todavía no se ha ofrecido una confirmación oficial de la causa de las muertes ni ha sido posible facilitar más datos.

Al lugar se han desplazado las autoridades judiciales y los equipos de la Policía Judicial de la Guardia Civil.

[Habrá ampliación]

