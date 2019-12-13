Público
Hallan a dos niñas muertas en su casa en Girona

Los Mossos d’Esquadra investigan la muerte de las menores, de cinco y siete años. Según fuentes cercanas al caso, su madre se ha intentado suicidar tirándose desde un puente de la AP-7.

Coche de los Mossos d´Esquadra. Archivo

Los Mossos d’Esquadra investigan la muerte de dos niñas, de cinco y siete años, en Vilobí d’Onyar (Girona). Según fuentes cercanas, la madre de las menores se ha intentado suicidar tirándose desde un puente de la AP-7.

(Habrá ampliación)

