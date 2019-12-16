Público
Hallan a una pareja de ancianos muertos con heridas de arma blanca en Madrid 

El matrimonio contaba con servicios de teleasistencia, que ha dado el aviso. La Policía no descarta ninguna hipótesis. 

16/12/2019 - Hallan a un matrimonio de ancionados muertos por puñaladas en Tetuán. / GOOGLE

Un matrimonio de avanzada edad ha sido hallado muerto en su domicilio del barrio madrileño de Tetuán con heridas de arma blanca, algunas de ellas en el cuello, según han informado fuentes de Emergencias Comunidad de Madrid-112 y de la Jefatura Superior de Policía.

Se trata de un hombre de 79 años, de nombre Perfecto según han indicado a Efe algunos vecinos, y una mujer de 80 años, Marcelina, que desde hace dos décadas vivían en un piso de la segunda planta del número 29 de la calle Luis Portones.

El matrimonio contaba con servicios de teleasistencia y han sido precisamente estos quienes en torno a las 14.40 horas ha dado aviso a la Policía porque nadie respondía a las llamadas.

Con autorización de la familia, los agentes de la Policía y los facultativos del SUMMA han abierto la puerta y han encontrado los cadáveres de la pareja, el de la mujer encima de la cama de un dormitorio y el del hombre en el salón.

De momento, la Policía no descarta ninguna hipótesis sobre este suceso, cuya investigación lleva a cabo el Grupo VI de Homicidios de la Jefatura Superior de Policía.

Fuentes cercanas a la investigación han señalado a Efe que la casa estaba revuelta, pero que el móvil de las muertes se determinar tras pesquisas policiales. Algunos vecinos han relatado a los periodistas que se han desplazado hasta la vivienda que el hombre estaba muy enfermo, mientras que su esposa gozaba de buena salud.

