Hallan tres menores encerrados en un coche por su abuelo, que se fue a un bar

Los tres niños se encontraban dormidos en la parte trasera del vehículo cerrado con llave y las ventanillas subidas

Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional. - EFE

Tres menores de 1 a 6 años han sido hallados encerrados en un vehículo aparcado por su abuelo, que se había ido a un bar cercano de la localidad pontevedresa de Nigrán, según informa la Policía Local.

Los niños se encontraban tumbados durmiendo en el asiento posterior del vehículo cerrado con llave y con las ventanillas subidas en un aparcamiento cercano al bar, donde fue localizado su abuelo, que se encontraba a cargo de los menores mientras la madre trabajaba en otro municipio cercano.

La progenitora, una vez informada, se hizo cargo de los menores, debido a que el abuelo no se encontraba en unas condiciones "adecuadas" para la conducción, según la Policía Local que ha informado de ello a los servicios Sociales del municipio ante la posibilidad de que se instruyan diligencias judiciales.

