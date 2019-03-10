Público
Público

Hazte Oír ¿Quién está detrás de la marcha antifeminista que niega la violencia machista?

Organizaciones como SOS Papá, la iglesia del Cuerpo de Cristo, CitizenGO y plataformas antiabortistas que marchan todas bajo el mismo emblema: Women of the World.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un cura en la marcha de Women of the World. FERMÍN GRODIRA

Un cura en la marcha de Women of the World en Madrid. FERMÍN GRODIRA

Dos días después del histórico 8M, una marcha que se autoproclama feminista pero que está lejos de serlo. ¿Quién está detrás de un movimiento así? 

La asociación Women of the World, surgida en 2015 con el apoyo de Hazte Oír, es la cabeza tras la marcha antifeminista convocada en Madrid para protestar por conceptos como "violencia de género" o la financiación estatal de estas luchas feministas. 

"Feminismo sí y en masculino también" es una de las proclamas y eslóganes de la asociación. Entre su ideario está el de rechazar la violencia machista, definiéndola como "violencia doméstica". Su discurso está también enfocado a defender la unidad de la familia de manera abstracta, aunque con claros rasgos conservadores. 

Una manifestación similar ya se produjo en Andalucía y fue respaldada por Vox, según recogió el medio digital Huffington Post. En Madrid han intentado conquistar las calles contra el "feminismo rancio" de la izquierda. 

En sus propias palabras, Women of the World Global Platform es "una iniciativa puesta en marcha por la organización española Profesionales por la Ética con la colaboración de Woman Attitude y Femina Europa y apoyada por un gran número de entidades de todo el mundo para ser la voz de las mujeres que hablan en términos de mujer". 

La organización está respaldada por otras130 asociaciones de 40 países de los cinco continentes, entre ellas Hazte Oír, Derecho a Vivir –plataforma en contra del aborto– y CitizenGO –un lobby ultraconservador–, pero también otras como SOS Papá España o la iglesia Cuerpo de Cristo. Una amalgama de lo más conservadora. 

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad