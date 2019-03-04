Público
Hazte Oír El juez rechaza inmovilizar el autobús "antifeminista" de Hazte Oír

En un auto, el titular del Juzgado de instrucción número 4 de Barcelona ha desestimado la medida cautelar que solicitaba la Fiscalía en la denuncia por incitación al odio.

Autobús de Hazte Oír.

Un juez de guardia de Barcelona ha rechazado la petición de la Fiscalía para inmovilizar el autobús antifeminista de la asociación ultra Hazte Oír, que según los Mossos d'Esquadra ya ha abandonado la capital catalana, al considerar que sus lemas machistas están amparados por la libertad de expresión.

En un auto, el titular del Juzgado de instrucción número 4 de Barcelona ha desestimado la medida cautelar que solicitaba la Fiscalía en la denuncia por incitación al odio que ha presentado este lunes contra los responsables de la asociación ultra.

El autobús ha llegado en la mañana de este lunes a las calles de Barcelona, pero un grupo de manifestantes, en una convocatoria lanzada por Arran, rama juvenil de la CUP, se han concentrado para impedir su paso por la avenida Diagonal de Barcelona, tras lo que, según ha confirmado la policía catalana, el vehículo ha abandonado la ciudad.

