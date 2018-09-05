La Sala Civil y Penal del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Asturias (TSJA) ha acordado el sobreseimiento provisional y el archivo de la causa contra el secretario general de Podemos en Asturias, Daniel Ripa, por el altercado con el autobús de 'Hazte Oír' en mayo de 2017.
Según ha informado el TSJA en nota de prensa, el magistrado, Ángel Azárez Rubio, ya ha comunicado el auto a las partes. El Auto determina asimismo que se remitan de nuevo todas la diligencias al Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción nº 2 de Pola de Lena, para seguir, hasta su finalización, la tramitación de las mismas.
Las diligencias previas se abrieron en Pola de Lena a raiz de una denuncia del colectivo 'Hazte Oír' presentada en mayo de 2017 en una comisaría de Madrid, tras un incidente con un autobús de dicho colectivo estacionado junto a una gasolinera en el km 58,5 de la carretera nacional A-66 de Villallana a Pola de Lena.
El auto del magistrado instructor explica que después de investigar los hechos, no se puede continuar la instrucción en el TSJA "si está convencido que, de la investigación efectuada, se han desvanecido o desaparecido los indicios que determinaron la asunción de competencia en su día" contra la persona aforada.
Para ello razona, entre otras cosas, que la declaración del diputado sobre su participación en los hechos, resultó "creíble" y las pruebas documentales y testificales son acordes con lo manifestado por él, por lo que "no se aprecia la comisión de delito alguno" y se considera que el diputado "se limitó a expresar su opinión (libertad de expresión) en voz alta respecto al mensaje no compartido de Hazte Oír y sin lanzar objetos contra el autobús".
El Auto, que no es firme, puede recurrirse en apelación ante la Sala Civil y Penal del TSJA en el plazo de cinco días hábiles.
