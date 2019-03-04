Público
Hazte Oír Manifestantes arrancan los eslóganes del autobús de Hazte Oír en Barcelona

Además han frenado su recorrido en medio de la Diagonal, aunque finalmente varios agentes de los Mossos d’Esquadra desalojado a los integrantes de la protesta espontánea.

Autobús de Hazte Oír.

Un grupo de manifestantes ha frenado al nuevo autobús del grupo ultracatólico Hazte Oír en Barcelona cuando llevaba poco más de una hora recorriendo las calles de la capital catalana.

Además, han arrancado los eslóganes que atacaban las leyes de igualdad de género, aunque finalmente varios agentes de los Mossos d’Esquadra han desalojado a los integrantes de la protesta espontánea.

La Generalitat había pedido el pasado viernes que se prohibiese su circulación, algo que no ha tenido ningún efecto. Sin embargo, cuando el vehículo se encontraba en la avenida Diagonal varias personas lo han parado y han empezado a arrancar sus mensajes machistas.

En el autobús se podía ver una cara de Hitler, con los labios pintados y en su frente el símbolo feminista, así como lemas com "no es violencia de género, es violencia doméstica. Las leyes de género discriminan al hombre"o "#STOPFeminazis".

