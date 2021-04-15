La Asociación de Abogados Extranjeristas ha exigido al Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores "que se implique activamente en la defensa" de la activista Helena Maleno, "injustamente expulsada de Marruecos", y al resto del Ejecutivo que ofrezca transparencia sobre un asunto que considera "claramente orquestado desde España".

"Nos sumamos a las peticiones hechas desde distintos grupos políticos de que se den estas explicaciones en sede parlamentaria y exigimos que el objetivo sea la revocación de la expulsión por Marruecos y se permita a Helena volver a su vida de antes", ha indicado en un comunicado el portavoz de esta asociación, el letrado valenciano Francisco Solans.

La activista almeriense Helena Maleno denunció este lunes que Marruecos la ha "deportado y expulsado con violencia" y acusó al Ministerio del Interior de España y a la Policía marroquí de hostigamiento y de haber puesto en peligro su vida y la de su hija. "Desde abril de 2020 he sufrido un total de 37 ataques, amenazas de muerte, agresiones seguimientos, vigilancia policial, escuchas telefónicas y dos asaltos a la vivienda de la familia. El Ministerio del Interior, en concreto la UCRIF (Unidad Central de Redes de Inmigración Ilegal y Falsedades documentales de la Policía Nacional), en colaboración con la Policía marroquí, son los responsables", señaló Maleno en un vídeo.

El portavoz de los letrados extranjeristas ha considerado que "se intentó eliminar del mapa a Maleno mediante denuncias falsas e informes chapuceros con los que se consiguió imputarla por no se sabe muy bien qué delitos, pero no se consiguió porque Marruecos no permitió que las jugadas sucias de algunas cloacas de nuestro Estado socavaran su integridad hasta encarcelarla".

"Helena, con su actividad humanitaria que contribuía a salvar vidas en el Estrecho, era un ejemplo para todos, y por eso mismo, muy molesta para aquellos defensores de la idea inconfesada e inconfesable de que cuantas más muertes menos efecto llamada y mejor para nosotros", ha dicho Solans.

