Estás leyendo: Muere la cantante turca Helin Bölek tras pasar 288 días en huelga de hambre contra la persecución política

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Helin Bölek Muere la cantante turca Helin Bölek tras pasar 288 días en huelga de hambre contra la persecución política

La artista inició la protesta por el arresto de siete miembros de Grup Yorum, la banda de música a la que pertenecía, acusados de pertenecer a un grupo terrorista.

La cantante turca Helin Bölek.
La cantante turca Helin Bölek.

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

Estambul

EFE

La cantante turca Helin Bölek ha fallecido tras pasar 288 días en huelga de hambre en protesta por el arresto de siete miembros de Grup Yorum, la banda de música a la que pertenecía, acusados de pertenecer a un grupo terrorista. "Helin Bölek, de Grup Yorum, ha caído mártir de una huelga de hambre de 288 días", anunció hoy la banda en su cuenta de Twitter.

Bolek inició la protesta, junto a su compañero de grupo Ibrahim Gökçek, para exigir la liberación de siete miembros de la banda de música folk y para denunciar la prohibición de los conciertos del grupo en Turquía.

Los siete detenidos están acusados de vínculos con la organización terrorista Partido-Frente Revolucionario de Liberación del Pueblo (DHKP-C).

Durante sus 35 años de existencia, el colectivo musical Grup Yorum, formado por decenas de miembros, ha destacado por sus canciones políticas de temática izquierdista y antiimperialista.

Desde 2016, unos 30 miembros de la banda han sido detenidos y la policía ha intervenido en diez ocasiones el centro cultural donde ensayan.

El pasado 11 de marzo Bölek y Gökçek fueron hospitalizados a la fuerza por el deterioro de su estado de salud, aunque fueron dados de alta una semana después tras rechazar un tratamiento.

Miles de personas expresaron mensajes de condolencia por la muerte de Bölek en Twitter y pidieron al Gobierno que levante las restricciones al grupo musical.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú