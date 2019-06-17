Público
Toronto Al menos dos heridos de bala por disparos durante la celebración del título de la NBA de los Raptors en Toronto

Las imágenes difundidas por la televisión pública CBC muestran a la gente huyendo precipitadamente del lugar.

14/06/2019.- Aficionados de los Raptors de Toronto celebran la victoria de su equipo en Toronto, Canadá, este jueves 13. Los Raptors de Toronto, favorecidos con las bajas del alero Kevin Durant y del escolta Klay Thompson, derrotaron a domicilio esta noch

Aficionados de los Raptors de Toronto celebran la victoria de su equipo en Toronto, el pasado jueves. EFE/Warren Toda

Al menos una mujer y otra persona ha resultado herida de bala por disparos producidos durante la multitudinaria celebración en Toronto del título de la liga profesional de baloncesto americana, la NBA, ganada por el equipo de los Toronto Raptors.

"DISPAROS: plaza Nathan Phillip, calles Bay y Albert. La Policía ha localizado a dos víctimas. Heridas graves, pero no corre peligro su vida. Dos personas detenidas. Dos armas recuperadas. Investigando", ha publicado la Policía de Toronto a través de Twitter.

La Policía de Toronto ha informado poco después de las 16.00 hora local (22.00 hora peninsular española) de incidente. Las imágenes difundidas por la televisión pública CBC muestran a la gente huyendo precipitadamente del lugar.

[Habrá ampliación]

