La historia viral del perro y su dueña Un perro espera durante más de 80 días a su dueña en la carretera en la que falleció 

Un accidente de tráfico le quitó la vida a su compañera el pasado 21 de agosto en Hohhot (China) y, desde entonces, su amigo fiel no se ha alejado del lugar del siniestro y espera su regreso. 

La historia de este perro se ha hecho viral en las redes sociales

Más de 80 días lleva un perro merodeando por una carretera de Hohhot, capital de Mongolia Interior (China), esperando a su dueña. Un accidente de tráfico le quitó la vida el pasado 21 de agosto y, desde entonces, su amigo fiel no se ha alejado del lugar del siniestro y espera el regreso de su cuidadora. 

Se trata de una historia que recoge la BBC y que se ha viralizado en las redes sociales. En el vídeo un taxista explica cómo la gente le intenta ayudar, pero el animal huye. "Los conductores a menudo le dan al perro pequeños trozos de comida, pero cuando salimos, él se va", cuenta. 

Por el momento no se conoce su nombre, ni procedencia o si la fallecida tenía algún familiar o amigo que se pudiera hacer cargo del animal. "La relación de esta dueña con su perro fue muy profunda. Después de que falleciera esta perrita permanece en guardia", asegura el taxista, lo que le hace reflexionar sobre la profundidad que existe entre la relación del ser humano con los animales. "Todos los días están en el camino, siempre lo veo. La relación entre el hombre y el perro es muy cierta", asegura. 

