Andalucía Un hombre de 70 años, tercer fallecido por el virus del Nilo

Los afectados ascienden a 47. 

Fumigación
Fotografía facilitada por el Ayuntamiento de Palomares del Río (Sevilla) de un operario fumigando un parque infantil. (EFE)

Sevilla

EFE

Un hombre de 70 años que estaba ingresado en la UCI del Hospital Virgen del Rocío de Sevilla es el tercer fallecido por virus del Nilo, cuyos afectados 47, según ha informado la Consejería de Salud de Andalucía.

Este departamento ha informado de la cifra de 47 afectados se divide en el número de los que han dado muestras positivas de fiebre del Nilo, que son 33, pero no han dado positivo en todos los parámetros clínicos sometidos a análisis, mientras que los otros 14 están plenamente confirmados.

Los pacientes ingresados en hospitales son 14, mientras que ayer jueves eran 17, y se mantienen seis de ellos en la UCI, el mismo número que ayer.

Hasta el momento han fallecido tres personas en Sevilla por el virus, ya que con anterioridad se registró la muerte de una mujer de 85 años y de un hombre de 77 años.

Este brote de virus del Nilo es el mayor que se ha registrado en Andalucía, lo que se atribuye al aumento en un 30% de los mosquitos que hay en los humedales del Parque Nacional de Doñana y del río Guadalquivir cercanos a La Puebla y Coria del Río, las poblaciones sevillanas en las que se ha detectado.

