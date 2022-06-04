Un hombre armado con un cuchillo se atrinchera reteniendo a su hija menor en Coslada (Madrid)

madrid
Actualizado:
Un hombre se ha atrincherado con su hija, menor de edad, armado con un cuchillo, en la localidad madrileña de Coslada, según han informado fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Madrid.
Negociadores de la Policía Nacional tratan de convencer al individuo para que abandone el arma y salga del lugar, cuya ubicación no han precisado, al que se han desplazado también bomberos y efectivos sanitarios.
Habrá ampliación...
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
Responder