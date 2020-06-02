Estás leyendo: Un hombre asesina a su madre en la localidad riojana de Nájera

Un hombre asesina a su madre en la localidad riojana de Nájera

Todavía no se conocen más detalles sobre el parricido.

Imagen de un coche de la Policía Nacional. / EFE
Un hombre ha asesinado esta tarde a su madre en Nájera (La Rioja), según ha podido conocer Europa Press.

Por su parte, y tal y como confirma la Delegación de Gobierno, el suceso se ha producido sobre las 15:45 horas de esta tarde en la calle San Lázaro de Nájera cuando, a través del Centro de Coordinación SOS RIOJA 112, se ha tenido conocimiento "de un posible parricidio" en dicha localidad riojana.

Presuntamente, un hombre de 47 años ha asesinado a su madre de 74 años. En estos momentos la Guardia Civil está en el lugar de los hechos investigando el suceso.

