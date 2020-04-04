Estás leyendo: Un hombre asesina a su mujer de 79 años en Gran Canaria

Violencia machista Un hombre asesina a su mujer de 79 años en Gran Canaria

Los hechos se produjeron sobre las siete de la mañana, cuando el servicio de emergencias 112 recibió una alerta informando de que una mujer precisaba asistencia sanitaria.

Policía Nacional en Gran Canaria. EFE
Policía Nacional en Gran Canaria. EFE

las palmas de gran canaria

Actualizado:

europa press

La Policía Nacional investiga un posible caso de violencia machista ocurrido este sábado en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, después de que un hombre presuntamente asesinara a su mujer de 79 años en su domicilio, situado en La Isleta.

Los hechos se produjeron sobre las siete de la mañana, cuando el servicio de emergencias 112 recibió una alerta informando de que una mujer precisaba asistencia sanitaria en una vivienda ubicada en la calle La Naval, por lo que el Cecoes activó de inmediato los recursos necesarios.

Hasta el lugar acudió una ambulancia medicalizada del Servicio de Urgencias Canario (SUC), así como agentes de la Policía Nacional y de la Policía Local de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

Una vez en el lugar, el personal sanitario del SUC realizó maniobras de reanimación a la mujer sin éxito, confirmando su fallecimiento. La Policía Nacional se ha hecho cargo de la investigación.

El asesinato se ha producido en su casa, a primera hora de esta mañana, y el marido lo ha admitido a la Policía, indica Rosell en su cuenta de Twitter. Rosell asegura que "las mujeres mayores aguantan de media 15 años de maltrato hasta denunciar".

Con este último caso, el número de mujeres asesinadas por violencia de género en España asciende a 18 en 2020 y a 1051 desde 2003, según indica la Delegación del Gobierno contra la Violencia de Género.

