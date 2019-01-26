Un hombre asesina a su mujer en la localidad sevillana de Dos Hermanas

Una mujer de 67 años ha sido asesinada este sábado en Dos Hermanas (Sevilla), presuntamente por su marido, de 68, quien llamó al 112 para avisar del crimen.
La llamada se ha producido a las 17.07 horas, y el presunto autor avisó de que había cometido el asesinato en el domicilio familiar, han informado a Efe fuentes policiales.
La hija de la fallecida llamó al mismo teléfono de emergencias poco después para alertar del suceso.
