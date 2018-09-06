Una mujer ha fallecido este jueves en la capital aragonesa tras ser asesinada presuntamente por su marido en el domicilio que ambos compartían en Zaragoza. Después, los agentes de la Policía Nacional han hallado el cadáver de la madre del presunto asesino, que se ha suicidado tras los crímenes.
La víctima, de 68 años, presentaba heridas de arma blanca y sufría una enfermedad degenerativa, y el presunto autor del crimen, su marido, se ha quitado la vida tirándose por la ventana de su casa, ha informado la delegada del Gobierno en Aragón, Carmen Sánchez.
Dolores, la mujer, y su esposo eran médicos jubilados y no constaban denuncias previas por malos tratos en el matrimonio.
En la rueda de prensa, la delegada del Gobierno ha informado de que el 112 recibió un aviso a las 8.00 de la mañana después de que un hombre de 67 años se precipitara desde la ventana de su domicilio en el barrio zaragozano de Casablanca.
Al llegar al domicilio, donde el matrimonio vivía solo, fue hallado el cuerpo sin vida de Dolores con evidentes signos de violencia y los sanitarios trataron de reanimar al presunto asesino, de 67 años, pero solo pudieron certificar su muerte poco antes de las 9 horas, ha añadido.
También consta que el presunto asesino dejó un escrito en el domicilio del que no se han dado más detalles por el momento.
Asimismo, la Delegación del Gobierno ha informado de que los agentes de la Policía Nacional han hallado el cadáver de la madre del hombre. El cuerpo de la anciana, de 92 años, presenta también signos de violencia.
