Un hombre hirió de gravedad este lunes por la noche con un hacha a su mujer en su vivienda en el barrio Vila de Montcada de Lleida, tras lo que se suicidó.
La mujer, de 35 años, fue trasladada al hospital Universitari Arnau de Vilanova, mientras que el hombre —también de 35 años— fue localizado colgado de un árbol, este martes por la mañana en el camino de Alpicat, han informado a Europa Press los Mossos d'Esquadra.
Los agentes de la policía catalana, que recibieron el aviso el lunes a las 23.00 horas, encontraron a la mujer herida e iniciaron la búsqueda de su pareja como presunto autor de la agresión.
