Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Violencia machista Un hombre intenta asesinar a su mujer en Lleida al atacarla con un hacha 

El cuerpo del hombre ha sido localizado sin vida este martes por la mañana en el camino de Alpicat, después de que este se suicidara.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Hospital Universitario Arnau de Vilanova de Lleida. EUROPA PRESS

Hospital Universitario Arnau de Vilanova de Lleida. EUROPA PRESS

Un hombre hirió de gravedad este lunes por la noche con un hacha a su mujer en su vivienda en el barrio Vila de Montcada de Lleida, tras lo que se suicidó.

La mujer, de 35 años, fue trasladada al hospital Universitari Arnau de Vilanova, mientras que el hombre —también de 35 años— fue localizado colgado de un árbol, este martes por la mañana en el camino de Alpicat, han informado a Europa Press los Mossos d'Esquadra.

Los agentes de la policía catalana, que recibieron el aviso el lunes a las 23.00 horas, encontraron a la mujer herida e iniciaron la búsqueda de su pareja como presunto autor de la agresión.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad