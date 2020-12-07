Estás leyendo: Un hombre se atrinchera con un menor en una vivienda del barrio de San Jorge de Pamplona

Un hombre se atrinchera con un menor en una vivienda del barrio de San Jorge de Pamplona

Los agentes han acordonado la zona y, según las primeras informaciones, en la vivienda se encuentra también la pareja del hombre atrincherado.

Coche de la Policía de Pamplona. EFE

Un hombre se ha atrincherado este lunes con un menor en una vivienda del barrio pamplonés de San Jorge, hasta la que se han movilizado varias patrullas de la Policía Foral.

Hasta el lugar se ha desplazado el grupo de intervención de la Policía Foral, además del equipo negociador que está intentando que el hombre deponga su actitud, han informado a Europa Press fuentes del cuerpo policial.

Según han explicado, el hombre presenta un comportamiento violento y está arrojando objetos desde la ventana del domicilio

