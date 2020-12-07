Un hombre se atrinchera con un menor en una vivienda del barrio de San Jorge de Pamplona

madrid
Un hombre se ha atrincherado este lunes con un menor en una vivienda del barrio pamplonés de San Jorge, hasta la que se han movilizado varias patrullas de la Policía Foral.
Los agentes han acordonado la zona y, según las primeras informaciones, en la vivienda se encuentra también la pareja del hombre atrincherado.
Hasta el lugar se ha desplazado el grupo de intervención de la Policía Foral, además del equipo negociador que está intentando que el hombre deponga su actitud, han informado a Europa Press fuentes del cuerpo policial.
Según han explicado, el hombre presenta un comportamiento violento y está arrojando objetos desde la ventana del domicilio
