San Cristóbal de Los Ángeles Un hombre con un cuchillo ha sido abatido tras amenazar a viandantes y herir a un policía en Madrid

Se abalanzó sobre uno de los agentes y le causó lesiones en una mano, tras un primer disparo disuasorio y continuar en una actitud agresiva, el individuo recibió varios impactos de bala.

05/11/2021. Vehículo dañado por uno de los disparos.
Vehículo dañado por uno de los disparos. Mariscal / EFE

En la mañana del viernes, un hombre que portaba un cuchillo de cocina de grandes dimensiones ha sido abatido tras amenazar a varios viandantes y herir a un Agente de la Policía Nacional en los alrededores de un centro de salud de San Cristóbal de los Ángeles, según informa EFE.

La Policía Nacional acudió a la calle Benimamet de Madrid tras recibir varias llamadas que alertaban de la presencia del agresor en actitud amenazante con las personas que circulaban en la zona. En el momento de la llegada de los agentes, se abalanzó sobre uno de ellos y le causó lesiones en una mano. Tras un primer disparo disuasorio y continuar en una actitud agresiva, el individuo recibió varios impactos de bala. A pesar de las maniobras de reanimación realizadas por los agentes de la Policía Nacional y los sanitarios de Samur-Protección Civil, se confirmó su muerte.

El agresor, un hombre de entre 30 y 40 años de edad, contaba con cuatro detenciones en su historial por atentado a agentes de la autoridad. Tres de ellas durante este último año, según informa Europa Press. La Policía Científica se desplazó al lugar de los hechos para recabar pruebas y confirmar si el atacante llegó a entrar en el centro de salud, donde los sanitarios tuvieron que cerrar las puertas por precaución.

