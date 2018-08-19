Público
Un hombre entra en un bar de un pueblo de Valladolid armado con una escopeta y mata a una persona

El presunto autor de los hechos ya ha sido detenido y, además de quitar la vida a una persona, hirió a tres más. El incidente, que tuvo lugar en una pequeña localidad de Valladolid, se registró en el 112 en torno a las seis de la mañana.

Armado con una escopeta, el presunto autor de los hechos entró en un bar y mató a una persona | EP

Un hombre ha entrado en un bar de la localidad vallisoletana de Castrillo-Tejeriego armado con una escopeta y ha matado a una persona y ha herido a otras tres, según informa el 112 a Europa Press.

El suceso se ha producido minutos antes de las 5.49 horas, momento en el que el 112 da aviso del incidente a la Guardia Civil (COS) de Valladolid y a Emergencias Sanitarias - Sacyl, que envía una UVI móvil, dos ambulancias soporte vital básico y un equipo médico de Esguevillas de Esgueva.

En el lugar, el personal de Sacyl confirma el fallecimiento de un varón de 46 años y atiende a otras tres personas heridas por arma de fuego, dos varones de 50 y 51 años que son trasladados posteriormente en ambulancia, acompañados por el equipo médico de Esguevillas de Esgueva, al Hospital Universitario Río Hortega de Valladolid, y un varón de 58 años que es evacuado en UVI móvil al Hospital Clínico Universitario de Valladolid.

La Guardia Civil ya ha detenido en Valladolid al presunto autor de los disparos según informa la Subdelegación del Gobierno a Europa Press.

