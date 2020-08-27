Un hombre escala la Torre Glòries sin cuerdas de seguridad y descalzo

barcelona
Un hombre escala la tarde de este jueves la Torre Glòries de Barcelona sin cuerdas de seguridad y descalzo, según han informado fuentes municipales a Europa Press.
A los pies de la Torre Glòries se han desplazado efectivos de la Guàrdia Urbana, los Mossos d'Esquadra y del Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (Sem). La Guàrdia Urbana le ha identificado y denunciado por presunto delito de desorden, desobediencia y daños al edificio.
La actuación del escalador y la presencia de efectivos de seguridad ha suscitado la curiosidad de las personas que pasean a estas horas por esta zona de la ciudad, que, en muchos casos, se han detenido a grabar lo que ocurre con sus teléfonos móviles. La Torre Glòries, conocida popularmente como Torre Agbar, tiene 144 metros de altitud y 34 plantas.
No es la primera vez que algún individuo escala el emblemático edificio barcelonés. Así, el conocido como Spiderman francés, Alain Robert, lo ha hecho en varias ocasiones en 2007 y 2016, aunque por el momento se ignora la identidad de la persona que escala la torre barcelonesa.
