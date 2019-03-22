Un hombre en libertad bajo fianza salva de ahogarse a una mujer que se había caído al agua en Puerto Banús

Un hombre salvó el pasado 17 de marzo a una mujer que se estaba ahogando en Puerto Banús, Marbella, según informa el diario El Sur. Hossain El Haddad, de 43 años, no dudó en tirarse al agua cuando vio que una mujer había caído junto a los barcos del puerto y tenía dificultades para mantenerse a flote.

En el vídeo que ha publicado el citado periódico se ve cómo Haddad, ya en el mar, ayuda a la mujer a mantener la cabeza fuera del agua y a llegar hasta la plataforma de una embarcación ya que no había ninguna escalera cerca. Al rato, una zodiac de la seguridad del puerto se acercó para atender a la mujer.





En declaraciones a El Sur, Haddad explica que fue acusado de tráfico de drogas tras ser detenido junto al hombre para el que trabajaba, un hombre con discapacidad al que cuidaba que resultó ser el jefe de una banda de narcotraficantes. "Cuando la policía lo detuvo en su casa, a mí también me llevaron, aunque yo no tenía nada que ver". Con esposa y cuatro hijos en su Marruecos natal, de momento no puede salir de España y tiene la obligación de acudir al juzgado los días 1 y 15 de cada mes hasta la celebración del juicio.

Los testigos de la escena no dudaron en aplaudir su heroicidad. Sus amigos se sorprendieron cuando le vieron empezar a quitarse la ropa y, finalmente, lanzarse al agua al rescate de la mujer. "Como estoy un poco gordito pensé que la ropa al mojarse me pesaría y no me dejaría moverme bien", relata Haddad.