Un hombre mantenía en su casa el cadáver de su madre para cobrar una pensión

Los agentes descubrieron un ataúd de madera construido de forma artesana y precintado. Dentro estaba el cadáver de una mujer de 92 años, que por los primeros signos habría muerto hace un año.

Agente de la Policía Nacional. / Europa Press

La Policía Nacional ha encontrado el cadáver de una mujer de 92 años en avanzado estado de descomposición, que su hijo mantenía en su domicilio de Carabanchel para seguir cobrando su pensión, según ha informado una portavoz de la Jefatura Superior de la Policía de Madrid.

El hallazgo se produjo este miércoles sobre las 13 horas. Los vecinos de una vivienda cercana alertaron a los servicios de emergencias por el fuerte olor que desde hacía semanas desprendía el piso de uno de los vecinos, en el que vivía una mujer de avanzada edad, a la que no veían desde hacía un año, con su hijo.

Hasta el lugar acudió la Policía Nacional y los Bomberos del Ayuntamiento, que derribaron la puerta, ya que nadie les abría. En su interior, los agentes descubrieron un ataúd de madera construido de forma artesana y precintado. Dentro estaba el cadáver de una mujer de 92 años, que por los primeros signos habría muerto hace un año,  según han indicado fuentes de la investigación.

El Grupo V de Homicidios se hizo cargo de las investigaciones, aunque los primeros indicios apuntan a que la anciana falleció de muerte natural. No obstante, tanto el tiempo que lleva fallecida como la causa la determinarán los especialistas del Instituto Anatómico Forense, donde fue trasladado el cadáver tras el levantamiento dictado por el juez.

Los agentes detuvieron por estafa al hijo de la difunta, una hombre de 62 años, al comprobar que había estado cobrando la pensión de su madre a sabiendas de que había fallecido. También se analizará el estado mental del arrestado, ya que podría tener algún tipo de trastorno psiquiátrico.

