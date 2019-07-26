Un hombre mata a su hijo de 10 años y después se suicida en Murcia

Un hombre de 39 años ha matado presuntamente a su hijo de 10, al que tenía que haber entregado ayer a su madre, y después se ha ahorcado en un domicilio de la localidad murciana de Beniel.
Según han informado a Efe fuentes de la investigación, la Policía local de este municipio recibió una llamada en la que se informaba que David S.O. no había entregado a su hijo a las 20:30 horas, como establecía el régimen de visitas.
Los agentes municipales se desplazaron hasta el domicilio del hombre y comprobaron que la puerta estaba cerrada con llave por dentro, por lo que avisaron a un cerrajero que la abrió.
Fue entonces cuando entre el pasillo y el baño encontraron tendido en el suelo el cuerpo del menor rodeado de gran cantidad de sangre y en la cocina el del padre ahorcado.
Antes de acceder al lugar los familiares habían avisado a las fuerzas de seguridad de que David S.O. había tenido algún comportamiento suicida.
La Guardia Civil también se trasladó a la vivienda para hacerse cargo de la investigación, han indicado las mismas fuentes, que han señalado que el supuesto parricida tenía antecedentes por malos tratos y había quebrantado una orden de alejamiento dictada el pasado mes.
