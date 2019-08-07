Público
Un hombre mata a su hijo, hiere de gravedad a su mujer y luego se suicida en Teruel

La mujer ha sido evacuada al hospital herida de gravedad. La Guardia Civil investiga en estos momentos lo ocurrido y baraja varias hipótesis.

Guardia Civil. Europa Press

Un hombre ha matado a su hijo de 16 años en el municipio turolense de Andorra y ha herido de gravedad a su mujer en Andorra (Teruel). Luego se ha suicidado tirándose desde un cuarto piso de la vivienda familiar.

Fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Aragón han informado que los hechos han tenido lugar sobre las 18.00 horas de este miércoles. La Guardia Civil ha encontrado en la vivienda el cuerpo sin vida de su hijo, que presentaba heridas de arma blanca, y herida de gravedad a su mujer. Los agentes habían acudido al lugar tras el aviso de que un varón se había tirado desde una ventana.

La mujer ha sido evacuada al Hospital Miguel Servet de Zaragoza, que presentaba signos de haber sido atacada con un arma blanca. La Guardia Civil investiga en estos momentos lo ocurrido y baraja varias hipótesis. No constan denuncias previas de malos tratos.

