Un hombre mata a su madre y hiere a su hermano en Barcelona

Un hombre ha sido detenido por los Mossos como presunto autor de la muerte de su madre y por herir gravemente a su hermano con un arma blanca en el domicilio familiar de la localidad barcelonesa de Vilafranca del Penedès.
Los Mossos han explicado este sábado en un comunicado que la detención se produjo en la tarde de este viernes, sobre las 19:00 horas, y que el hombre al que presuntamente agredió, mayor de edad, sufrió heridas de carácter grave.
El suceso, según diversas fuentes, ocurrió en una vivienda de la céntrica calle de Ferrers, en Vilafranca del Penedès, a donde se trasladaron efectivos de los Mossos, Policía Local y Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM) al ser alertados del caso.
El detenido habría matado a su madre y herido con un arma blanca a su hermano, que fue trasladado a un centro hospitalario en estado grave.
Las circunstancias del suceso están siendo investigadas por los Mossos al tiempo que el juzgado de instrucción encargado del caso ha decretado el secreto de sumario.
