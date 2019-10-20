Un hombre mata a su mujer con un arma de fuego y después se suicida en La Zubia (Granada)

Un hombre ha matado presuntamente a su mujer en la madrugada de este domingo con un arma de fuego y después se ha quitado la vida en su vivienda en la localidad granadina de La Zubia, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes cercanas a la investigación.
Los cuerpos han sido hallados este domingo en el domicilio de la pareja por una hija del matrimonio, que es quien ha dado el aviso a la Guardia Civil, cuerpo que se ha hecho cargo de la investigación de lo sucedido.
La pareja, ella de 40 años y él de 43, tenían dos hijos, ambos mayores de edad, y según ha indicado la Benemérita, no existían denuncias previas por violencia de género.
