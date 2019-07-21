Un hombre mata presuntamente a su exmujer con un arma blanca en Lugo y después se suicida

Un hombre de 50 años ha matado presuntamente con un arma blanca a su exmujer de 48 años en la localidad luguesa de Vilalba y luego se ha quitado la vida ahorcándose en el garaje de la vivienda de la víctima.
Así, según fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Galicia consultadas por Europa Press, se tuvo constancia de los hechos alrededor de las 12,45 horas de este domingo, cuando la Guardia Civil de Vilalba halló ambos cuerpos en el domicilio de la mujer.
Los agentes encontraron a la víctima fallecida debido a una herida de arma blanca, mientras que en el mismo garaje se encontraba ahorcado su exmarido, con el cual se encontraba todavía en trámites de separación.
En este sentido, las mismas fuentes han confirmado que se investiga la posibilidad de que se trate de un caso de violencia de género, aunque todavía se investiga lo sucedido.
No residían juntos
Por su parte, la Guardia Civil ha indicado a Europa Press que la pareja ya no residía junta, porque estaba en trámites de divorcio, lo cual activa "el protocolo de violencia de género".
Justo este mismo sábado, un familiar del hombre presentó ante la Guardia Civil una denuncia de desaparición del varón. "De esta manera, se activó el protocolo de búsqueda, que contó con varias patrullas", han indicado. Uno de los lugares en los que buscaron fue el domicilio de su expareja, donde hallaron los dos cadáveres.
