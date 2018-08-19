Público
Un hombre pega a su pareja y después tira un perro de presa a los agentes que intentaban detenerle

La Policía Municipal de Moaña iba a ayudar a una mujer que había sido agredida, presuntamente, por violencia de género, en el mismo momento en el que el ahora detenido les lanza un pitbull para atacarles-

La Policía Local de Moaña (Pontevedra) ha detenido a un joven que supuestamente agredió a su novia y posteriormente lanzó un perro de raza peligrosa contra los agentes, han informado a EFE fuentes policiales.

El suceso ocurrió ayer por la tarde en el paseo que une la playa de A Xunqueira con la isla de isla de Samertolaméu, donde fue detenido un varón de veinticinco años. Los agentes acudieron a socorrer a su novia, que supuestamente había sido víctima de un delito de violencia de género, cuando el joven intentó que su perro, de raza peligrosa, los atacase.

Fue necesario el uso de un arma de fuego para la defensa de los policías, que imputan también a este varón un supuesto delito de atentado contra la autoridad por su extraordinaria resistencia a la detención.

La supuesta víctima no necesitó asistencia médica y el ahora detenido fue entregado a la Guardia Civil para su custodia, antes de su paso a disposición judicial.

