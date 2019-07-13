Dos hombres heridos graves en dos tiroteos en plena calle en Barcelona

Dos hombres están hospitalizados en estado grave tras ser tiroteados la pasada noche en plena calle, en el barrio barcelonés del Poblenou y en el de Collblanc de L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona), en dos sucesos que la policía investiga si están relacionados.
Según han informado fuentes cercanas al caso, el primer tiroteo, que los Mossos d'Esquadra investigan como un intento de homicidio, ocurrió hacia las 22.30 horas en la calle Fernando Poo, en el barrio del Poblenou de Barcelona.
Un hombre que caminaba por la calle resultó herido grave tras recibir varios disparos por parte de otra persona, que huyó en un patinete tras el suceso. El herido, cuyo entorno están investigando los Mossos d'Esquadra para tratar de averiguar el móvil del tiroteo, se encuentra estable dentro de la gravedad en el Hospital del Mar de Barcelona, han añadido las mismas fuentes.
Cuatro horas más tarde, otro hombre fue tiroteado por una persona que, de forma repentina, se le acercó en plena calle en la carretera de Collblanc, en la otra punta de Barcelona, limítrofe con el municipio de L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona).
Investigación abierta
El hombre también resultó herido grave por los disparos y fue trasladado al Hospital Joan Despí de Barcelona, sin que se tema por su vida.
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han abierto una investigación para identificar a los autores de los disparos y están tratando de averiguar si ambos sucesos guardan relación entre sí, dado que las circunstancias de los ataques son muy similares y han ocurrido con escasas horas de diferencia.
Por el momento, la policía catalana mantiene todas las hipótesis abiertas en relación con estos sucesos y no descarta que puedan obedecer a un ajuste de cuentas, por lo que están investigando los entornos de las víctimas y tomando declaración a testigos de los tiroteos, a la espera de que los heridos se recuperen para poder interrogarlos también.
