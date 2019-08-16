Un hombre de 47 años ha fallecido esta madrugada en el transcurso de una pelea en el distrito de Nou Barris de Barcelona.
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han informado de que la pelea, cuyos motivos se desconocen, ha ocurrido sobre las 03.00 horas y en ella han participado dos hombres, uno de los cuales ha fallecido.
La víctima mortal, de nacionalidad dominicana, ha sido trasladada en estado grave por el Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM) a un centro hospitalario, pero finalmente ha fallecido.
Los Mossos de la División de Investigación Criminal (SIC) han abierto una investigación para aclarar las circunstancias de la muerte.
Con este último acontecimiento, ya son doce las víctimas de un crimen en Barcelona en lo que va de año, el noveno homicidio en mes y medio.
