Homicidio Detenido tras matar a una anciana de 85 años al gopearla con una barra de hierro en Cáceres

Tras el conocimiento de los hechos, la Guardia Civil se desplazó al lugar y localizó y detuvo al presunto autor de los hechos, que está acusado de un delito de homicidio.

Miembro de la Guardia Civil. EFE

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a un hombre acusado de homicidio tras matar a una mujer de 85 años al golpearla con una barra de hierro en la cabeza cuando entró en su vivienda de la localidad cacereña de Cabezabellosa.

Según han explicado fuentes de la Guardia Civil, los hechos han ocurrido en la madrugada de este lunes, cuando el ahora detenido, de 37 años, entró en una vivienda de Cabezabellosa "en actitud agresiva y portando una barra de hierro", y amenazó a su ocupante, una mujer de 85 años, a la que golpeó en la cabeza provocándole la muerte.

Posteriormente, este hombre huyó del lugar, y entró en otra vivienda de la misma localidad, donde "amenazó nuevamente a sus moradores", aunque en este caso no les provocó ningún daño.

Tras el conocimiento de los hechos, la Guardia Civil se desplazó al lugar y localizó y detuvo al presunto autor de los hechos, que está acusado de un delito de homicidio.

A estas horas, la Guardia Civil continúa con la investigación de los hechos para esclarecerlos, aunque se descarta que sea un caso de violencia de género.

