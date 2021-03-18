Estás leyendo: Dos detenidos por la muerte de una mujer de 20 años en la localidad leonesa de Cembranos

Homicidio Dos detenidos por la muerte de una mujer de 20 años en la localidad leonesa de Cembranos

Se está llevando a cabo una investigación para determinar qué ocurrió mientras que se está a la espera de práctica la autopsia a la víctima, pero se estudia como homicidio intencionado.

Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Guardia Civil. - EUROPA PRESS.

Agentes de la Guardia Civil de han detenido a un hombre y a una mujer como presuntos autores del homicidio de otra mujer de 20 años en una vivienda de la localidad leonesa de Cembranos.

Según han informado fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno, los hechos se produjeron la pasada noche, cuando una llamada al 112 pedía auxilio para una mujer. El cadáver fue encontrado en el domicilio junto al hombre que ha sido detenido.  Se está llevando a cabo una investigación para determinar qué ocurrió mientras que se está a la espera de práctica la autopsia a la víctima, pero se estudia como homicidio intencionado. 

